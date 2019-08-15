Roman Reigns Inks Multi-Year Contract With WWE

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Roman Reigns, 34, will continue his WWE career after inking his new deal.

By Emily Caron
August 15, 2019

WWE superstar Roman Reigns (real name, Joe Anoa'i) has signed a new multi-year contract with WWE, the organization announced on Thursday. Specific terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Reigns has held the WWE, Universal, Intercontinental, United States and Tag Team Championships during his career.

Earlier this year, Reigns returned to the ring after four months away battling leukemia. The 34-year-old star won the first-ever WWE Moment ESPY after his return.

Reigns had announced in Oct. 2018 that leukemia he had first been diagnosed with 11 years earlier had returned. He was forced to relinquish the Universal Championship and pull out of his planned title defense at WWE’s controversial Saudi Arabia show. Brock Lesnar, who had lost the title to Reigns at SummerSlam in August, won the belt back in a match against Braun Strowman. 

