WWE is holding a rare NXT TakeOver event not tied to a main-roster pay-per-view as the build to WrestleMania ramps up.

NXT TakeOver: Portland will be the brand’s first major show in the Pacific Northwest and only the second TakeOver since 2016 not to take place on the same weekend as one of WWE’s four major pay-per-views.

Six matches have been announced, four of which have titles on the line. Will WWE use the show to set up matches that will take place at April’s WrestleMania?

November’s Survivor Series was clearly intended to elevate NXT’s status from developmental territory to full-fledged third brand on par with Raw and SmackDown but it’s unclear at this point what sort of presence NXT will have on WWE’s biggest show of the year. Rhea Ripley has already challenged Charlotte Flair to face her for the NXT Women’s Championship. Flair seems like a good bet to appear in Portland after Ripley’s title match against Bianca Belair to respond to the challenge after dodging Ripley the past two weeks on Raw.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Feb. 16

Location: Moda Center, Portland

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Live stream: WWE Network

Full match card