Ronda Rousey Announces She's Four Months Pregnant

Ronda Rousey Announces Pregnancy: 'Baddest Baby on The Planet'

Former UFC star and WWE wrestler Ronda Rousey announced she is four months pregnant with her first child. In a YouTube video announcement, she said she and her husband Travis Browne are expecting their first child.

Rousey, 34, said she's been pregnant since January and added "there's definitely much more to the story that we'll be telling later." 

The video features a segment where Rousey and Brown see the sonogram for the first time and hear their baby's heartbeat. In the video, every time the baby's gender was mentioned it was muted and the text "gender reveal to come" filled the screen. 

"Thank you everybody for the well wishes and the positivity to get us to this point," Rousey said. "Baddest baby on the planet coming to you soon — Sept. 22." 

Rousey is a former bantamweight champion in the UFC and most recently she was a WWE wrestler. Rousey left the WWE after WrestleMania 35 in April 2019 in order to start a family. 

Rousey also expressed her hesitation to return to the WWE because of the fanbase in April 2020 during an interview with "Wild Ride! w/ Steve-O" that was posted to YouTube.

"What am I doing it for if I'm not being able to spend my time and energy on my family, but instead spending my time and my energy on a bunch of f---ing ungrateful fans that don't even appreciate me?" Rousey said.

Rousey said she'd return to the WWE but in a part-time role. 

In an interview with Colin Cowherd, Nick Khan, the president of WWE, said in an interview that “Ronda is going to be coming back at a certain point in time.”

