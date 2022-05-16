At 73 years old, Ric Flair is stepping into the ring for one final match.

Flair confirmed to ESPN on Monday that he’ll make his return to the ring at an independent wrestling show on Sunday, July 31. It will be the first time the pro wrestling and pop culture icon has wrestled since 2011.

“Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair's Last Match” is the name of the event. The show is being held at the Nashville Fairgrounds and will stream live via Fite TV.

“I’m going to walk that aisle one last time to prove once and for all that to be the Man, you've got to beat the Man,” Flair said in a statement.

Flair’s opponent for the match has yet to be revealed. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported that it’s rumored Flair will team with AEW stars FTR against legendary tag team The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express and a partner in a six-man tag team match.

Flair’s final match is happening in conjunction with Starrcast V, which is a pro wrestling convention that’s taking place in Nashville during the same weekend as WWE SummerSlam. Starrcast is run by Flair’s son-in-law Conrad Thompson.

Flair, who is one of the greatest in-ring wrestlers and promo men of all time, is recognized as a 16-time world champion. He’s held world titles for the NWA, WCW, and WWE.

Flair is a two-time WWE Hall of Famer. He was inducted individually in 2008 and inducted as a member of the Four Horsemen in 2012.

In 2017, Flair survived a life-threatening health scare where he spent 10 days on life support following complications from an obstruction in his bowel.

Flair parted ways with WWE in August 2021 after requesting his release from the company.

Last September, accusations that Flair had sexually assaulted a flight attendant on WWE’s 2002 “Plane Ride From Hell” resurfaced in an episode of Vice TV’s Dark Side of the Ring. Flair issued a statement denying that he’s ever forced himself on anyone.

