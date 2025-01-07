Macaulay Culkin’s Surprise Reveal Got a Huge Pop at WWE 'Monday Night Raw' on Netflix
WWE's first Monday Night Raw on Netflix broadcast drew a full house at the Intuit Dome. A sellout crowd of more than 17,000 showed up to see the first ever WWE Netflix broadcast, including a number of celebrities.
Bill Simmons was there sitting behind Pat McAfee and eventually got a shoutout during the broadcast. In addition to Simmons and a large number of WWE superstars, Gabriel Iglesias, Ashton Kutcher, Michael Che, Wale, Seth Green, O'Shea Jackson Jr., and even Danielle Fishell had great seats for the event.
However, it was Macaulay Culkin who got the biggest pop of the night.
Seated next to Green, the camera panned to Culkin with his hat tilted low and he slowly lifted it to reveal his identity. And the crowd went crazy.
"He's not home alone tonight," said announcer Michael Cole before McAfee added, "Kate McCallister is the worst mom of all-time."
Just an incredible pop culture moment. Combine this with Kieran Culkin winning best supporting actor at the Golden Globes last night and that's quite a run for the McAllister family.