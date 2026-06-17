Lilly Reale ‘Excited for the Challenge’ of Joining NWSL’s Boston Legacy FC

Lilly Reale is headed home. The Hingham, Mass., native was born in Boston, and in just a few weeks, she’ll be lacing up her boots for her hometown’s National Women’s Soccer League team, Boston Legacy FC.

And while there truly is no place like home, Reale’s reasons for accepting the trade go well beyond that.

“I’m super excited [for a move to Boston] for a multitude of reasons, about what they’re building here, and getting into something that is just being started,” Reale says. “I was a little nervous at first, but mostly it’s just raw excitement. Hopefully, I can bring what I learned at Gotham to this team and help us continue to build.”

Before the international break, the Legacy approached Gotham FC about a possible trade opportunity for the 2025 NWSL Rookie of the Year. Reale, who has been seeing less playing time lately, took some time to consider the opportunity, consulting with her support system and looking at the decision from all angles. She would be leaving an environment she enjoyed and a fanbase that provided her invaluable support throughout her rookie season and into an NWSL Championship.

ROTY ➡️ NWSL Champion



What a year for Lilly Reale 👏 pic.twitter.com/dY1BAOVW9b — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) November 23, 2025

Ultimately, the choice to move to Boston was not just about the here and now, but how it could shape the future of her career for both club and country. If she was going to leave Gotham, she wanted to get it right, and for the 22-year-old who is still early in her career, Boston really felt right.

“I had a little bit of time to think it over, but it wasn’t too hard of a decision,” Reale says. “I’m really grateful and have nothing but love for my Gotham family—I’ve made so many great friends who will stay in my life forever.”

When attending a Gotham home game, it was impossible to miss the nearly 50 friends and family members decked out in Reale gear, cheering her on. Now, the Reale contingent won’t have to travel far to root for their star. Reale relishes the chance not only to be back with her family, but also to get involved in the very community that raised her and made her the player she is today.

This is Reale, This is Me 🎶



Rookie Lilly Reale grabs her first pro goal! pic.twitter.com/rdNv2jZdDj — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) April 13, 2025

“I’m really excited to be around [my family and friends] more and give back to the community as much as I can,” Reale says. “I want to get to know the youth organizations around here and hopefully go back to my old club and talk to those girls. I’m really thrilled to get involved again in the Boston community.”

While at Gotham, Reale has already faced off against the Legacy twice, first in the expansion side’s home opener, where Gotham won 1–0, and then in a 1–1 draw in New Jersey on May 9. Through those games, Reale saw a side full of grit and passion. She saw a team that has continued to push and grow, taking on the unique challenges of being an expansion team. Now, she’s looking forward to being part of Boston’s early story and getting on the pitch with her new teammates in her own Legacy Green jersey.

“I have friends on this team and I have an understanding of the culture they’ve built,” Reale says. “The relationships they’ve built on and off the field seem so strong and stable. I see nothing but [the opportunity for] growth here, and that’s what’s the most exciting.”

Lilly Reale, take a bow for that assist 👏✨ pic.twitter.com/Xq9W0X8YkF — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) April 26, 2025

“Lilly is a player of real quality and competitive character, and her NWSL Rookie of the Year award last season proves that,” Legacy general manager Domènec Guasch says. “But she's also a young player with enormous room to grow, and part of what drives this move is our belief that her best years are still in front of her. This is her city; she understands what it means to compete here, and we intend to be the club that helps her fulfill that potential.”

The league’s 15th franchise got off to a tough start this season, but through tenacity and true Boston doggedness, it has slowly started to creep up the table, stringing together several wins and draws. In moving to Boston, the left-footed outside back sees that she can fit into this system and make an impact right away, but is also looking toward the future.

“Making this decision was about the long term, understanding that this year they’re building,” Reale says. “From a long-term perspective, I’m really excited about what we’ll be able to grow here over the next couple of years.”

Reale also knows that her club play is vital to her continued push for a spot on the U.S. women’s national team rosters, including a possible spot at the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil next summer. The bar is already set for Reale, who was named U.S. Soccer’s Young Female Player of the Year in 2025 , but she’s not letting the pressure get to her. Reale knows she’s young, has room to grow, and that her high ceiling might just be her superpower as she works to solidify her role with the USWNT.

“It’s no surprise I want to try and continue to make rosters and push for that U.S. team,” Reale says. “I’m excited about the opportunity to continue to grow and hopefully play a big role [at Boston]. I’m a very vocal person, so I’m hoping to continue to motivate my teammates and step into that role. I’m really just excited for the challenge and the growth that I know will happen here.”

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