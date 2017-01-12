Northwestern's men's basketball team will wear a special patch on their uniforms to honor Jordan Hankins, the university announced.

Hankins, 19, was found dead in her dorm room on Monday afternoon. The medical examiner's report ruled the death a suicide by hanging.

The uniform patch is a black circle featuring Hankins's initials and No. 5 jersey number.

Before arriving at Northwestern, Hankins was a star at Lawrence North High School and helped her team reach the Class 4A Indiana Final Four in 2014. Hankins averaged 3.6 points in 11 games this season and 3.8 as a freshman at Northwestern.

• UConn women tie own record with 90th straight win

Wednesday's women's basketball game against Minnesota was postponed. The men's basketball team will play Rutgers on the road on Thursday.