In Trouble

Illinois: Barring a significant run in the Big Ten tournament, John Groce is not coming back. This means a pressure-packed hire for new athletic director Josh Whitman, who is already perceived as being 0–1 after hiring Lovie Smith as the Illini’s football coach this March. Illinois fans and administrators need realistic expectations. In 2012, Illinois wanted Brad Stevens and Shaka Smart and neither sniffed the job. Expect Cal’s Cuonzo Martin to be a top target, but the Illini may not be his only suitor. Is Illinois alluring enough to move a Power 5 coach like Mississippi State’s Ben Howland or Baylor’s Scott Drew? Gregg Marshall’s name will inevitably arise, as it does with nearly every Power 5 opening. Illinois State’s Dan Muller has impressed and could emerge as a name, especially if the Redbirds (24–5, 16–1) can reach the NCAA tournament.

Chance he’s fired: 100%

Indiana There’s an industry-wide expectation this job will open this this year. Will Indiana fire Crean? Or will he find a safe landing elsewhere? That’s the drama. (It costs him nothing to leave, contractually.) But the bottom line is it would be an upset if there’s not a new coach on the sideline in Bloomington next year.

The most logical fits here are Chris Mack and Archie Miller, both of whom have been dominant in the region. Mack is on his way to his seventh NCAA tournament, including three Sweet 16 appearances—a remarkable run that’s often doesn’t get deserved attention. Miller is on his way to his fourth straight NCAA appearance, including an Elite Eight run in 2014.

Steve Alford, a former Indiana star, would cost $7.8 million to buy out prior to April 30. (The figure drops to $5.2 million after that). Considering Alford gave a year back on his contract last year and isn’t considered an ideal fit in Westwood, perhaps UCLA would be willing to negotiate if Alford wants out. UCLA, after all, wants a coach who wants to be at UCLA. Indiana projects as the best job on the open market this season, which helps the Hoosiers. That may not be the case in upcoming years. Butler’s Chris Holtmann is another solid name here. Marshall doesn’t seem like a good fit. Tony Bennett would fit the culture, but he doesn’t appear likely to leave Virginia. If Crean vacates, Indiana’s coaching search would dictate the market.

Chance the job will open: 80%

Worth Monitoring

Ohio State: It’s hard to imagine Ohio State officials firing Thad Matta, who has led a golden era of Buckeye basketball. He led Ohio State to the 2007 title game and 2012 Final Four, has won five regular season Big Ten titles and 73% of his games in 13 seasons. Matta is only 49, but he’s dealt with significant back issues for more than a decade. The current reality is that the attendance is dwindling, Ohio State is ahead of only Rutgers in the Big Ten and facing its second straight season with no NCAA tournament. (Matta had reached it nine of the prior 10 seasons, winning the NIT in the year the Buckeyes missed).

Matta has earned the right to win his way out of this slump. Consider this a fluid situation that will likely result with Matta facing a high-pressure 2017–18 season. There are too many good feelings on both sides for this to end ugly. If a departure were to happen, it would likely end with Matta in some sort of role in the athletic department. Just doesn’t feel like that’s coming this year.

Chance the job will open: 10%

Penn State: Pat Chambers is headed toward a sixth consecutive season without an NCAA appearance. It’s rare a Power 5 coach lasts that long without facing some heat for his job. He’s steadied Penn State into a mediocre Big Ten team, and his fate will be tied more to administrative patience than anything else. Penn State doesn’t have a senior on its roster, which means its returning core should be NCAA-worthy next season. Do administrators there risk firing Chambers and losing a core of returning young talent to transfer? (Leading scorers Tony Carr and Lamar Stevens are freshmen.) That seems unlikely. Chambers has two years left on his deal. Feels like 2018 will be a tournament-or-bust scenario for Chambers. With Penn State at 14–14, a finish above .500 would help Chambers this year.

Chance he’s fired: 25%