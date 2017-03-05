College Basketball

Kim Anderson, Missouri part ways after three seasons

0:47 | College Basketball
Kim Anderson steps down as Missouri head coach
SI Wire
2 hours ago

Missouri head basketball coach Kim Anderson has parted ways with the university after three seasons, the school announced.

Anderson has a 26–67 record in his time with the Tigers. He is expected to coach in the upcoming SEC Tournament.

"Missouri is a special institution to my family and I, and I am grateful for having had the opportunity to serve as the head coach at my alma mater," Anderson said in a statement. "While we have faced significant challenges over the last three years and been unable to achieve the on-court results everyone would have liked, I do believe we have been able to stabilize the program while watching our players become responsible young men on and off the court."

Tracking every automatic bid to '17 NCAA tournament 

Anderson played at Missouri before a brief NBA career. He also coached at Central Missouri for 12 seasons before returning to Columbia.

The school has hired Dan Parker to assist with the school's next head coach search.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters