Kim Anderson, Missouri part ways after three seasons

Missouri head basketball coach Kim Anderson has parted ways with the university after three seasons, the school announced.

Anderson has a 26–67 record in his time with the Tigers. He is expected to coach in the upcoming SEC Tournament.

"Missouri is a special institution to my family and I, and I am grateful for having had the opportunity to serve as the head coach at my alma mater," Anderson said in a statement. "While we have faced significant challenges over the last three years and been unable to achieve the on-court results everyone would have liked, I do believe we have been able to stabilize the program while watching our players become responsible young men on and off the court."

• Tracking every automatic bid to '17 NCAA tournament

Anderson played at Missouri before a brief NBA career. He also coached at Central Missouri for 12 seasons before returning to Columbia.

The school has hired Dan Parker to assist with the school's next head coach search.