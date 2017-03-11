Oregon senior Chris Boucher suffered a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the season, according to Evan Daniels of Scout.com.

The injury occurred in the first half of Friday night's Pac-12 semifinal win over Cal. Boucher finished the game with 10 points and two blocks.

• Everything you need to know for Selection Sunday

Boucher was averaging 11.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.5 rebounds off the bench.

Oregon will turn to Kavell Bigby-Williams and Roman Sorkin in Boucher's absence. The Ducks take on Arizona for the Pac-12 tournament championship at 11 p.m. ET on Saturday. The NCAA tournament bracket will be revealed on Sunday.