Report: Oregon's Chris Boucher tears ACL, out for the season

an hour ago

Oregon senior Chris Boucher suffered a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the season, according to Evan Daniels of Scout.com.

The injury occurred in the first half of Friday night's Pac-12 semifinal win over Cal. Boucher finished the game with 10 points and two blocks.

Boucher was averaging 11.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.5 rebounds off the bench.

Oregon will turn to Kavell Bigby-Williams and Roman Sorkin in Boucher's absence. The Ducks take on Arizona for the Pac-12 tournament championship at 11 p.m. ET on Saturday. The NCAA tournament bracket will be revealed on Sunday.

