Washington will hire Syracuse assistant Mike Hopkins as its new head men's basketball coach, a source told SI.com's Pete Thamel.

Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports first reported the new hire.

Hopkins, who played collegiately at Syracuse, has served on the Orange basketball staff for 21 years. He filled the role of interim coach for Syracuse when Jim Boeheim was suspended during the 2015-16 season.

Last week, the Huskies fired coach Lorenzo Romar after the team finished 9-22 this season. Romar had coached Washington since 2002.

Washington last made the tournament in 2011.