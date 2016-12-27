The University of Houston is hiring Mississippi State quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson as its new offensive coordinator, according to sources. Johnson will serve as Houston’s coordinator, quarterbacks coach and play caller.

Johnson, 29, is best known for serving as Dak Prescott’s quarterback coach during his junior and senior years at Mississippi State. Prescott produced the two best single-season passing performances in school history and has dominated the NFL for the Dallas Cowboys as a rookie.

Johnson hails from Baytown, Texas, on the outskirts of Houston. He put together a decorated playing career at Utah, finishing with a 26–7 record that included a perfect 13–0 season in 2008. That season culminated in a dominating MVP performance in Utah’s convincing upset of No. 4 Alabama, 31–17.

Johnson is a key hire for first-year Houston coach Major Applewhite, who took over for Tom Herman after he left for Texas in December. Johnson will essentially inherit the same role Applewhite served under Herman. Texas A&M transfer Kyle Allen is expected to start at quarterback for Houston next year. Allen ranked as the top quarterback prospect in the class of 2014.