Texas to hire Ohio State's Tim Beck as offensive coordinator

Ohio State co-offensive coordinator Tim Beck is leaving to become the offensive coordinator at Texas, according to a source. Beck will serve as the Longhorns' offensive coordinator and primary play caller. He’ll also serve as the program’s quarterbacks coach.

The move marks a distinct step up for Beck, as he did not serve as the primary play caller at Ohio State. Beck’s role will be similar to the one Texas coach Tom Herman set up at Houston when Major Applewhite served as offensive coordinator.

The new role at Texas reintroduces Beck to a familiar position in a familiar state. The 50-year-old coached seven years at Nebraska (four as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach) and three years at Kansas, and developed a reputation as a prolific recruiter in the state of Texas during that time. Beck's recruiting ties in the state have continued, as he helped Ohio State land two of the top players in the state this year—linebacker Baron Browning and tailback J.K. Dobbins.

He’ll bring a familiarity with the Big 12 from his time with the Jayhawks, and three of his seasons at Nebraska were in the Big 12, too. While an assistant coach at Nebraska, Beck was nominated for the Broyles Award for the nation’s top assistant coach in 2012 and 2013. Beck coached high school football in Texas for six years from 1999–2004 in Carrollton and Mansfield.

