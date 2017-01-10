College Football

WATCH: Clemson wins CFP title on Deshaun Watson TD pass with one second remaining

an hour ago

The Clemson Tigers are national champions, thanks to a late Deshaun Watson touchdown pass to Hunter Renfrow. 

Clemson took a 35–31 lead with just one second remaining after Watson found Renfrow in the end zone. 

It was Renfrow's second touchdown of the game. Clemson's subsequent recovery of an onside kick sealed a national title for the Tigers. 

On the previous play, Alabama was called for defensive pass interference, setting Clemson up with first–and–goal from the two–yard–line with just six seconds left. Watch Watson's touchdown pass to Renfrow below. 

Here's how the touchdown looked from the sideline. 

Watson's late touchdown to give Clemson the lead followed a touchdown run by Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts on the previous drive.

