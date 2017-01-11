Down
enlarge
Louisville's Todd Grantham to become Mississippi State defensive coordinator
0:39 | College Football
Louisville's Todd Grantham to become Mississippi State defensive coordinator
College Football

Louisville's Todd Grantham to become Mississippi State defensive coordinator

Pete Thamel
Wednesday January 11th, 2017

Mississippi State is hiring Louisville defensive coordinator Todd Grantham, according to a source. Grantham agreed to a multi-year deal to become the next defensive coordinator in Starkville.

Current Mississippi State defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon will not return to the Bulldogs next season, according to a source.

Grantham has spent the past three seasons at Louisville, where he’s served as Bobby Petrino’s defensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach. He brings a vast résumé of experience to Starkville, including successful stints as defensive coordinator at Georgia, as defensive line coach with the Dallas Cowboys and as defensive coordinator with the Cleveland Browns.

Grantham’s defenses are known for their ability to stop the run. Over the last three seasons, Louisville ranks No. 2 nationally behind Alabama in yards allowed per carry. His Cowboys defensive line was No. 4 against the run in the NFL in 2009.

College Football
Alabama, USC, Penn State lead Way-Too-Early College Football Top 25

Grantham employs an aggressive style predicated on forcing turnovers, as Louisville has been in the top 21 in college football in turnovers forced the last three seasons. The Cardinals are also tied for first nationally in interceptions over the last three years.

Grantham has an impressive list of players he’s coached over the years, including Justin Houston, Jarvis Jones and Leonard Floyd at Georgia and Devonte Fields at Louisville.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters