TCU co-offensive coordinator Doug Meacham is leaving to become the offensive coordinator at Kansas, a source told Sports Illustrated. He will be the play caller and coach wide receivers for the Jayhawks, according to a source. The hire is a coup for David Beaty, who is 2–22 as the head coach at Kansas. ​

Meacham solidified himself as one of the country’s top coordinators in his first two seasons at TCU, as the Horned Frogs finished in the top 10 in scoring offense and total offense in 2014 and 2015. Meacham served as the play caller and co-offensive coordinator all three years. TCU went 23–3 in 2014 and 2015 before stumbling to 6–7 last year. In 2014, Meacham was a finalist for the Broyles Award for the country’s top assistant coach. Meacham, who comes from a coaching tree that includes Mike Leach, Dana Holgorsen, Kliff Kingsbury and Hal Mumme​, is expected to run the Air Raid offense once he arrives in Lawrence.

Beaty inherited a program bereft of talent and scholarship players in the wake of the ill-fated Charlie Weis era. Kansas went 2–10 this season but received a boost of momentum from upsetting Texas in November.​ Meacham and Beaty both have strong recruiting roots in the Dallas area, and Meacham's arrival will help Kansas recruit there.