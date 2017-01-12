College Football

TCU's Doug Meacham leaving to become Kansas offensive coordinator

Quickly

  • TCU co-offensive coordinator Doug Meacham is leaving to be the offensive coordinator at Kansas, according to a source.
Pete Thamel
Wednesday January 11th, 2017

TCU co-offensive coordinator Doug Meacham is leaving to become the offensive coordinator at Kansas, a source told Sports Illustrated. He will be the play caller and coach wide receivers for the Jayhawks, according to a source. The hire is a coup for David Beaty, who is 2–22 as the head coach at Kansas.  ​

Meacham solidified himself as one of the country’s top coordinators in his first two seasons at TCU, as the Horned Frogs finished in the top 10 in scoring offense and total offense in 2014 and 2015. Meacham served as the play caller and co-offensive coordinator all three years. TCU went 23–3 in 2014 and 2015 before stumbling to 6–7 last year. In 2014, Meacham was a finalist for the Broyles Award for the country’s top assistant coach. Meacham, who comes from a coaching tree that includes Mike Leach, Dana HolgorsenKliff Kingsbury and Hal Mumme​, is expected to run the Air Raid offense once he arrives in Lawrence.

Beaty inherited a program bereft of talent and scholarship players in the wake of the ill-fated Charlie Weis era. Kansas went 2–10 this season but received a boost of momentum from upsetting Texas in November.​ Meacham and Beaty both have strong recruiting roots in the Dallas area, and Meacham's arrival will help Kansas recruit there.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters