College Football

Art Briles, Baylor assistants worked to keep player misconduct quiet

SI Wire
an hour ago

Former Baylor coach Art Briles and his staff worked to keep player misconduct quiet and handled discipline internally, new info released by the school in a legal filing Thursday shows.

The filing came in response to a libel lawsuit by former director of operations Colin Shillinglaw, filed against the school. The university called Briles’s team culture a disciplinary “black hole,” where “reports of misconduct such as drug use, physical assault, domestic violence, brandishing of guns, indecent exposure and academic fraud disappeared,” according to ESPN.

The filing details one case where the former girlfriend of ex-Baylor defensive lineman Shawn Oakman reported that he physically abused her. Shillinglaw and members of the coaching staff, according to the lawsuit, refrained from sharing that information with anyone at Baylor outside the athletic department, and that Shillinglaw denied any knowledge of it during Baylor’s external investigation into the matter.

Last week, a woman filed a Title IX lawsuit against Baylor alleging 52 separate sexual assault incidents by 31 players from 2011–2014.

Shillinglaw and former assistant athletic director Tom Hill were fired in May following the school’s private investigation of how multiple sexual assault complaints were handled.  Briles was fired later, along with president and chancellor Ken Star. Athletic director Ian McCaw later resigned.

On Wednesday, Briles dropped his own defamation suit against three regents and Baylor vice president Reagan Ramsower. Briles has repeatedly denied knowledge or involvement in the widespread sexual assaults that took place by players. Text messages in the filing show his involvement in various disciplinary correspondences covering up off-field criminal behavior.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters