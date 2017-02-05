Extra Mustard

Did Mark Wahlberg leave the Super Bowl early? An investigation

Extra Mustard
10 minutes ago

It has come to our attention that Mark Wahlberg, Boston icon and noted Patriots superfan, might have left the Super Bowl before New England completed the greatest comeback ever (not really an exaggeration, either).

The evidence: this video of Wahlberg and his family walking out of the arena that was posted at 9:41 p.m. Eastern Time.

Doing the loose math here and triangulating the publish time of several of our in-game posts, that means that he left approximately 15–20 minutes before Julian Edelman made an absurd catch that spurred the Pats on to tying the game, forcing overtime and then winning.

He also was going somewhere shortly prior to Julio Jones’s ridiculous catch, which happened when we thought the Falcons were still going to win.

That said, he totally could have just been going somewhere else in the stadium.

Until other evidence has been presented...we’re sticking to our theory.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters