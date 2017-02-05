People lost it when former president George H.W. Bush took the field to flip the coin before the Super Bowl.

In the former first couple's first public appearance since both were recently hospitalized for health issues, Bush and his wife Barbara got a standing ovation at NRG Stadium in Houston, the city with an airport that bears Bush's name.

Here’s how Twitter reacted.

George Bush so old, he pulled the coin from behind the ref's ear — Eldge (@Sickayduh) February 5, 2017

Yale baseball captain @GeorgeHWBush met Babe Ruth (1948): pic.twitter.com/6AM4wC3y6w — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) February 5, 2017

Donald Trump is so awful, my living room is mumbling about George Bush being "good people" pic.twitter.com/nf9G3K8otW — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) February 5, 2017

President @GeorgeHWBush looks great. During WWII he was, at 18, the Navy's youngest pilot at the time. pic.twitter.com/D3eQLWWNsd — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 5, 2017

Rare photo of George bush coming out to do the coin toss pic.twitter.com/c0UBmbk0rV — Brad (@IconicYT) February 5, 2017

The Falcons will not win the Super Bowl

The Patriots will not win the Super Bowl



George Bush Sr just won the Super Bowl — Tim England (@tengland150) February 5, 2017

Former President George Bush flips the coin and crowd loves it. But when VP Mike Pence was shown on big screen, resounding boos. — Juliet Macur (@JulietMacur) February 5, 2017