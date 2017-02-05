Extra Mustard

People on Twitter went wild for former president George H.W. Bush at the Super Bowl

Extra Mustard
2 hours ago

People lost it when former president George H.W. Bush took the field to flip the coin before the Super Bowl.

In the former first couple's first public appearance since both were recently hospitalized for health issues, Bush and his wife Barbara got a standing ovation at NRG Stadium in Houston, the city with an airport that bears Bush's name.

Here’s how Twitter reacted.

