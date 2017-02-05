People on Twitter went wild for former president George H.W. Bush at the Super Bowl
People lost it when former president George H.W. Bush took the field to flip the coin before the Super Bowl.
In the former first couple's first public appearance since both were recently hospitalized for health issues, Bush and his wife Barbara got a standing ovation at NRG Stadium in Houston, the city with an airport that bears Bush's name.
Here’s how Twitter reacted.
George Bush so old, he pulled the coin from behind the ref's ear— Eldge (@Sickayduh) February 5, 2017
Yale baseball captain @GeorgeHWBush met Babe Ruth (1948): pic.twitter.com/6AM4wC3y6w— Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) February 5, 2017
Donald Trump is so awful, my living room is mumbling about George Bush being "good people" pic.twitter.com/nf9G3K8otW— Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) February 5, 2017
President @GeorgeHWBush looks great. During WWII he was, at 18, the Navy's youngest pilot at the time. pic.twitter.com/D3eQLWWNsd— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 5, 2017
Rare photo of George bush coming out to do the coin toss pic.twitter.com/c0UBmbk0rV— Brad (@IconicYT) February 5, 2017
The Falcons will not win the Super Bowl— Tim England (@tengland150) February 5, 2017
The Patriots will not win the Super Bowl
George Bush Sr just won the Super Bowl
Former President George Bush flips the coin and crowd loves it. But when VP Mike Pence was shown on big screen, resounding boos.— Juliet Macur (@JulietMacur) February 5, 2017
Seeing president George Bush senior flip the coin toss in the super bowl just makes me realize how much I love America. So blessed🇺🇸👍🏻— Nick Geller (@TheNickGeller) February 5, 2017