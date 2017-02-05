Extra Mustard

Hair care company takes a shot at Donald Trump with Super Bowl commercial

Extra Mustard
24 minutes ago

Donald Trump is known for three things: Having a lot of money, tweeting a lot and having terrible hair. (He’s also the President of the United States, or something.) A commercial for a little-known hair care company decided to have a little fun at his expense and made a big splash with a commercial during Sunday’s Super Bowl.

The ad for It’s a 10 hair products opened with the line “America, we're in for at least 4 years of awful hair.” Apparently they don’t think there’s a chance Trump gets impeached, but we digress. 

You can just picture Trump, at his lousy Super Bowl party, fumbling for his phone to send an angry tweet while his aides try to wrestle the device away from him. 

