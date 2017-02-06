Some people may pay thousands of dollars to get the best seat at the Super Bowl and you still wouldn't get the types of views that Kevin Youkilis did.

The former Boston Red Sox World Series champion managed to get into Tom Brady's family photo from the game. He has been married to Brady's sister Julie since April 2012.

It takes a team. And so much love. #NeverStopBelieving A photo posted by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Feb 5, 2017 at 10:15pm PST

And he had the best view of Brady's post-game kiss with Gisele.

The Greek God Walking Into Family Photos.