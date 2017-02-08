Extra Mustard

Hockey phenom from United Arab Emirates takes the ice with the Capitals

Dan Gartland
Capitals ambassador Peter Bondra was in the United Arab Emirates in November when met Fatima Al Ali, an 18-year on national women’s hockey team, and shot this viral clip of her stickhandling. 

A month later the Caps set her up with a trip to Washington to meet the team and even join the players on the ice after practice. Her week started on Monday with a courtside seat to the Wizards game (yeah, the one where LeBron hit a buzzer-beater) and then she caught the Caps’ 5–0 win on Tuesday night. After the game, she got to go in the Washington locker room and meet her heroes. 

But maybe the biggest treat came after Wednesday’s practice, when she got to take the ice with some of the players. 

Respect. @fatima_al_ali proves that hockey is definitely for everyone! #CapsHIFE

A photo posted by Monumental Sports Network (@monsportsnet) on

In addition to playing hockey, Fatima is also a coach and a ref. Her time with the Caps was organized as part of the NHL’s 18th annual Hockey is for Everyone month. 

