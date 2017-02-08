Extra Mustard

Poor Dirk

Dirk Nowitzki turned back the clock Tuesday night, scoring 25 points—including a late, go-ahead three—against the Portland Trail Blazers. But Dirk’s efforts were rendered moot by C.J. McCollum, who hit a cold-blooded runner to give Portland the win. 

The Little Ticket

SI’s Tim Layden profiled the NBA’s biggest fourth-quarter phenomenon: Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas.

He Scored How Many?

92! He scored 92! LaMelo Ball, high school sophomore and brother of UCLA star Lonzo, scored 92 points in a basketball game, including 41 in the fourth quarter. This is absurd.

Lynn Chu: Lovely Lady of the Day

Today’s LLOD is Lynn Chu, who may have the fewest letters in her name of anyone we've featured in this space. I’m not willing to do the research, so let’s bestow her this honor. (Click here for full-size version.)

Jack Nicholson is Back

The Hollywood legend has not been in a movie since the 2010 flop How Do You Know. He’s now attached to the remake of a German film that Vulture declared had the best nude scene of 2016

Who Wants To Go To Star Wars Land With Me?

Disney CEO Bob Iger said Tuesday that Disney’s Star Wars theme park is scheduled to open in 2019. The main attraction at the park will be an opportunity to control the Millennium Falcon. I am not freaking out. You're freaking out.

A Much-Needed Vacation

I imagine the post-presidency vacation is the best vacation you could ever go on.

More Knicks Drama

Here’s Phil Jackson more or less publicly confirming he doesn’t think Carmelo Anthony is a winner. Also, Bleacher’s Ding sounds like the kids’ scary meeting place in a third-rate, ripoff Harry Potter universe. 

It Me

Odds & Ends

Julian Edelman was mic'd up during his incredible Super Bowl catch ... Baylor still can’t escape the shameful culture Art Briles created ... Here are all 51 of SI’s post-Super Bowl covers ... Super Bowl halftime porn is a thing ... J.K. Rowling responded to a meme about her death ... Nevertheless, She Persisted ... Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank is all-in on Donald Trump ... Lady Gaga will perform with Metallica at the Grammys ... The weirdest celebrity eating habits of all-time ... Make sure to subscribe to SI’s latest podcast.

It’s Still Hot

"Somebody To Love," Jefferson Airplane

Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks.

