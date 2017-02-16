Extra Mustard

New Jersey governor Chris Christie: ‘The Phillies suck’

Dan Gartland
an hour ago

With his approval rating at an historically low level and facing the prospect of criminal charges, New Jersey governor Chris Christie is looking forward to his next career—in sports commentary, obviously. 

Christie has been filling in as a guest host on WFAN’s Boomer & Carton show for a little while now, even getting in a tiff with Giants coach Ben McAdoo. He was back at it again on Wednesday night, appearing as a panelist on SNY to talk about how he loves the Mets and how the Phillies “suck.”

“The Phillies suck,” the governor said. “They’re an awful team. They’re an angry, bitter fan base.”

That “angry, bitter” group of fans includes the southern half of Christie’s state, but he wasn’t getting re-elected anyway so he might as well burn that bridge. 

Speaking of bridges, the Phillies clapped back at Christie on Twitter. 

This is almost as controversial as the time Christie was spotted gorging on M&M’s at an NCAA tournament game in Philly.

