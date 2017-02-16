With his approval rating at an historically low level and facing the prospect of criminal charges, New Jersey governor Chris Christie is looking forward to his next career—in sports commentary, obviously.

Christie has been filling in as a guest host on WFAN’s Boomer & Carton show for a little while now, even getting in a tiff with Giants coach Ben McAdoo. He was back at it again on Wednesday night, appearing as a panelist on SNY to talk about how he loves the Mets and how the Phillies “suck.”

“The Phillies suck,” the governor said. “They’re an awful team. They’re an angry, bitter fan base.”

That “angry, bitter” group of fans includes the southern half of Christie’s state, but he wasn’t getting re-elected anyway so he might as well burn that bridge.

Speaking of bridges, the Phillies clapped back at Christie on Twitter.

We love our fans and appreciate their unwavering support as we "bridge" to a bright future! — Phillies (@Phillies) February 16, 2017

This is almost as controversial as the time Christie was spotted gorging on M&M’s at an NCAA tournament game in Philly.