Trailer: Bill Belichick narrates WWII documentary

More Sports
25 minutes ago

As you may or may not have heard, Bill Belichick is doing voice-overs for a new World War II documentary entitled “D-Day: Over Normandy.”

The trailer for that documentary has been released. Here it is below, with the Patriots coach explaining his own connections to the film.

The one-hour film is set to air this spring on PBS, shot exclusively with drone- and helicopter-mounted cameras, interspersed with interviews with battle survivors.

Belichick’s father, Steve, fought in WWII with the U.S. Navy and later became a football coach at the Naval Academy, to which Bill attributes his own management style.

 

 

