In American baseball was already resistant to the bat flip, major leaguers are really going to hate what the Mariners have been working on.

A new commercial from Seattle shows the players workshopping other possible home run celebrations—like the Swashbuckler and the Old Man. The M’s were third in the majors in homers last year, so they should have plenty of chances to break out their new routines.

The team also posted a blooper real of pretty enjoyable outtakes.

It was an eventful day for the Mariners, who also got in a Twitter fight with A’s.