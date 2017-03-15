Extra Mustard

The Mariners have decided bat flips are boring and have a few alternatives

Extra Mustard
an hour ago

In American baseball was already resistant to the bat flip, major leaguers are really going to hate what the Mariners have been working on. 

A new commercial from Seattle shows the players workshopping other possible home run celebrations—like the Swashbuckler and the Old Man. The M’s were third in the majors in homers last year, so they should have plenty of chances to break out their new routines. 

The team also posted a blooper real of pretty enjoyable outtakes. 

• High schooler unleashes the bat flip to end all bat flips

It was an eventful day for the Mariners, who also got in a Twitter fight with A’s.

 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters