Tony Jefferson used Madden to help pick the Ravens in free agency

Jason Pierre-Paul signs long-term deal with Giants
Dan Gartland
an hour ago

Safety Tony Jefferson knew he was in for a big payday when he hit free agency this winter but the decision was about more than just money. 

Jefferson is headed from the Cardinals to the Ravens on a four-year deal worth up to $34 million ($19 million guaranteed). That’s a nice raise for a guy who was an undrafted free agent but he told NFL.com he needed to consult Madden in order to make his final decision. 

I am a guy of swagger, so I gotta check the swag at all points before I make a decision. I put myself in different uniforms on Madden to see what will look better. Ravens did look good, though. 

Black on blacks, no question. Those [uniforms] are their best combination. 

Amari Cooper bought his mom a house and a car

He’s right—the Ravens have some of the slickest uniforms in the league. Jefferson also got to wear black jerseys on occasion in Arizona, but they were paired with black pants. 

Getty Images

If the Cardinals wanted to keep him in town, they should have just changed the color of their pants. 

