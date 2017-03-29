There isn’t a wrestler out there who shows more love for his fans that John Cena.

Justin Marion’s son, Payton, is a huge Cena fan and came out to see him at a recent WWE event. Cena spotted Payton ringside and tossed him his T-shirt and wristband after his match, but the best part of the night came backstage after the show when AJ Styles helped arrange a meeting with Cena.

Follow Follow Extra Mustard on Facebook

Marion also posted another video of Payton going nuts when Cena’s entrance music was played.

Cena’s work with the Make-a-Wish Foundation has been well documented. He’s met more than 500 kids that way, but just imagine how more kids like Payton there are that we don’t even hear about.