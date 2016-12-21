The off-season hot stove is warming up with trade rumors and free agency decisions coming down the pipeline.

After very few blockbuster deals following the winter meetings, teams are continuing to look for free-agent pickups and making deals to improve their teams before spring training starts in February.

Keep up to date on the latest Major League Baseball news and rumors below.

• Edwin Encarnacion’s agent says his client has gotten three to four-year offers from six teams. (Jeff Blair, Sportsnet590)

• The Padres have interest in veteran righthander Jered Weaver. (Jon Heyman, FanRag Sports)

• The Pittsburgh Pirates signed pitcher Daniel Hudson to a two-year contract. The team designated pitcher Brady Dragmire for assignment to clear room for Hudson. (Pirates)

• The Pirates have tried to make a trade for White Sox pitcher Jose Quintana. (Buster Olney, ESPN)

• The San Diego Padres have had discussions with free-agent righthander Jake Peavy. (Dennis Lin, San Diego Union-Tribune)

• Twenty teams have shown interest in pitcher Tyson Ross. (Jon Heyman, FanRag Sports)

• The San Francisco Giants still are showing interest in Brian Dozier, and the Los Angeles Dodgers are also in play for Dozier. (Jon Heyman, FanRag Sports)