The off-season hot stove is warming up with trade rumors and free agency decisions coming down the pipeline.

After very few blockbuster deals following the winter meetings, teams are continuing to look for free-agent pickups and making deals to improve their teams before spring training starts in February.

Keep up to date on the latest Major League Baseball news and rumors below.

• Ender Inciarte agreed to five-year, $30.525 million contract extension with the Atlanta Braves. (Jon Heyman, FanRag Sports)

• Free agent center fielder Ben Revere is likely to sign in the near future. (Roch Kubatko, MASN Sports)

• Edwin Encarnacion and the Cleveland Indians agree on three-year, $60 million with club option