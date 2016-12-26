MLB

MLB rumors: News on free-agent contracts, trades and more

Monday December 26th, 2016

The off-season hot stove is warming up with trade rumors and free agency decisions coming down the pipeline now that the holidays have wrapped up.

Keep up to date on the latest Major League Baseball news and rumors below.

• Infielder Alexi Amarista has inked a one-year deal with the Rockies. The deal includes an option for 2018. (Jon Heyman, FanRag Sports)

• Mark Trumbo may be the biggest name left on the free agent market. Orioles general manager Dan Duquette has left the door open to the possibility of a re-signing. The Orioles also face competition from the Rockies. (Jeff Bridich said on MLB Network)

• Jose Bautista is open to accepting a one-year contract but hopes that the Blue Jays exceed their $17.2 million qualifying offer.

• It does not appear likely that Matt Wieters re-signs with the Orioles. The Braves have expressed interest in him.

