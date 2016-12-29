MLB

MLB rumors: News on free-agent contracts, trades and more

Thursday December 29th, 2016

The off-season hot stove is warming up with trade rumors and free agency decisions coming down the pipeline now that the holiday season is nearly over. Teams report for spring training in less than two months, giving them a deadline to wrap up their business.

Keep up to date on the latest Major League Baseball news and rumors below.

• Several teams are in the market for free-agent Mike Napoli. (Jon Morosi, Fox Sports)

• The Nationals and Braves are among the teams interested in catcher Matt Wieters. (Jon Heyman, FanRag Sports)

• The Rockies have “checked in” with the representatives of free-agent righty Greg Holland. (Thomas Harding, MLB.com)

