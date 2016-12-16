MLB

1. Cubs win World Series

108. 103. 3-1. 17. These are the numbers that will define the most incredible story in sports in 2016. The Cubs' title was their first in 108 years, came after a regular season in which they won 103 games—eight more than the majors’ next-highest total—and after they rallied from 3-games-to-1 against the Indians in the World Series. More numbers: Cleveland came from 5-1 down in Game 7 to forge a 6-6 tie after nine innings before a 17-minute rain delay allowed Chicago to regroup and then win the game in the 10th, 8-7. One figure is unknown: the number of Cubs fans around the world who were finally able to rejoice at the end of the longest title drought in the history of American sports. — Ted Keith

