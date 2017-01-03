The Tigers have an enviable veteran core featuring first baseman Miguel Cabrera, DH Victor Martinez, closer Francisco Rodriguez and ace Justin Verlander to go with younger stars like outfielders Justin Upton and J.D. Martinez, third baseman Nick Castellanos and righty Michael Fulmer, last year's AL Rookie of the Year. But amid rumblings that the team is willing to move Verlander and J.D. Martinez, it’s unclear what Detroit’s plan for the future is. The farm system is weak, there isn’t much youth beyond Castellanos (who turns 25 next March) and Fulmer (24 that same month) and there’s little room in the payroll for big free-agent additions. Would the Tigers, coming off an 86-win season, be better served by dealing away their veterans and restocking their roster, or should they forge ahead with their existing core? It’s a tough choice for general manager Al Avila and company—and one Detroit will have to make sooner rather than later.