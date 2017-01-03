MLB

Los Angeles Angels: Give Mike Trout the team he deserves

He’s the best baseball player in the world, but for the five full seasons Trout has spent with the Angels, the team has rewarded him and his brilliance with just one playoff appearance—one that ended with a Division Series sweep at the hands of the Royals in 2014. Last year, Los Angeles lost 88 games despite Trout’s MVP-winning campaign. The superstar is still just 25 years old, but it’s a crime to see the Angels wasting some of the best seasons we’ve ever seen a player produce. This off-season, following a 74-88 season, has seen Los Angeles actually try to improve some of its problem areas—notably the outfield and second base—albeit with less-than-inspiring options (making separate trades to get Cameron Maybin from the Tigers and Danny Espinosa from the Nationals). The Angels need to keep that up, at least for Trout’s sake. He will be a free agent after the 2020 season but the team may have to explore trading him before then if it can't build a contender.

REITER: The case for why the Angels should trade Mike Trout

