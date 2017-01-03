The Oakland Athletics have reached a one-year deal worth $6 million with outfielder Rajai Davis, the team announced.

The deal was first reported by to Yahoo Sports' Jeff Passan.

Davis, 36, played a big role in the Cleveland Indians' postseason run and provided late-game heroics by tying Game 7 of the World Series with a two-run home run off Cubs closer Aroldis Chapman in the eighth inning. The Cubs still won the game 8–7 in 10 innings and ended their 108-year World Series drought.

Watch the home run below:

In order to make room on the 40-man roster, the Athletics have designated infielder and outfielder Max Muncy for assignment. He played in 51 games for Oakland last season and hit for a .186 batting average.

This upcoming season will be Davis' second stint with the A's as he serves as the team's regular center fielder from 2008 to 2010. He will likely lead off in and take over center field duties – a position which he played 80 games for Cleveland last season. The Athletics' staff of outfielders includes Khris Davis, Matt Joyce, Jake Smolinski and Brett Eibner.

• Why wait for Opening Day? Here are the Top 10 storylines of 2017

The Indians did not extend a qualifying offer to Davis, who finished the season with 12 home runs and 48 RBIs.

Davis has also played for the Pittsburgh Pirates, San Francisco Giants, Toronto Blue Jays and Detroit Tigers in his 11-year career. He has a career slash line of .267/.314/.387.

- Chris Chavez