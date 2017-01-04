MLB

Cincinnati Reds: Make way for their new middle infield

The rebuilding Reds aren’t likely to deal first baseman Joey Votto or starting pitcher Homer Bailey, their two most expensive players; the former has a full no-trade clause and doesn’t want to go anywhere and the latter has a long way to go to get back to where he was before the injuries started to mount. Still, Cincinnati can take the next step toward its new look by opening space for second baseman Dilson Herrera (acquired from the Mets last summer in the Jay Bruce trade) and shortstop Jose Peraza (brought in from the Dodgers in the Todd Frazier three-team deal before last season). To do that, the Reds will need to trade shortstop Zack Cozart, a defensive whiz who has a year of club control remaining, and second baseman Brandon Phillips, who’s expensive (owed $14 million) and has no-trade rights that he may be more willing than ever to waive. ​Herrera and Peraza, both headed into their age-23 seasons are the infielders of the future. That future might as well start now.

