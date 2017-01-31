Former Cardinals scouting director Chris Correa was critical of Major League Baseball’s handling of the Cardinals’ discipline in the Astros hacking scandal.

After the team was fined $2 million and made to hand over its top two draft picks to the Astros as punishment for Correa’s decision to access Houston’s database, Correa issued a statement from prison. He is serving a 46-month prison sentence for repeatedly breaking into Houston’s player data server and obtaining classified info.

In the statement, he expresses frustration with commissioner Rob Manfred and says that the Astros used Cardinals data to make a number of player decisions. Several Astros staffers had migrated from St. Louis with general manager Jeff Luhnow, who worked in their scouting department from 2003–2011 before taking the Houston job.

Statement regarding MLB Cooperation pic.twitter.com/MBwYoZ48PN — Chris Correa (@chriscorrea) January 31, 2017

Correa maintains he hacked the Astros to find out what they had taken from the Cardinals.

MLB issued a statement in response to Correa, which can be read below.

“Mr. Correa and potential witnesses were informed of our decision to defer our investigation until the government completed its investigation and any criminal charges against Mr. Correa were adjudicated. Upon the conclusion of the federal investigation, during July and August 2016, the Department of Investigations repeatedly requested Mr. Correa’s cooperation through his attorney. On July 21, 2016, Mr. Correa was informed directly that he would be placed on the permanently ineligible list if he did not cooperate with the Department of Investigations. Mr. Correa not only steadfastly refused to answer any questions, but also opposed the release of any documents by the government to the Office of the Commissioner. On August 23, 2016, Mr. Correa’s attorney told the Department of Investigations that Mr. Correa was not interested in ‘providing any information directly or indirectly to MLB.’ The Department of Investigations was not provided evidence to substantiate the other allegations contained in Mr. Correa’s letter, but remains willing to meet with Mr. Correa at any time.”