The Miami Marlins will wear a patch with the number 16 on their jerseys this season to honor pitcher Jose Fernandez, who died in a boating accident in September.

Fernandez was a two-time All-Star, including in 2016, and was the NL Rookie of the Year in 2013. He was killed in the accident in Miami in the early morning of Sept. 25. The crash also killed two others who were on the boat with Fernandez.

Shortly after Fernandez's death, Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria announced that the No. 16 jersey would be retired. In the first game the Marlins played after his death, every Marlins player wore the No. 16 "Fernandez" jersey for the final time. In that game, Dee Gordon hit an emotional lead-off home run.

Here's what the jersey patch looks like.

Marlins players will be wearing the 16 patches this year to honor Jose Fernandez pic.twitter.com/wY4cDLK7Qu — clarkspencer (@clarkspencer) February 10, 2017

Pitchers and catchers report to Marlins spring training on Tuesday. Miami opens its regular season on April 3 against the Nationals.