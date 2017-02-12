Report: Reds to trade Brandon Phillips to Braves

The Reds have agreed to trade second baseman Brandon Phillips to the Braves, Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal reports.

The deal is reportedly expected to be completed on Sunday. In exchange for Phillips, the Reds will get pitchers Andrew McKirahan and Carlos Portuondo, Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The Braves are interested in Phillips partially due to a left shoulder injury sustained by infielder Sean Rodriguez in a car accident, according to Rosenthal. Rodriguez will have surgery and is reportedly expected to be out between three and five months.

Phillips blocked a trade to Atlanta earlier this off–season.

Phillips, a 15–year MLB veteran, has played for the Reds for the last 11 seasons. In 2016, he bat .291 with 11 home runs and 64 RBIs in 141 games.

The Braves finished the 2016 season 68–93, while the Reds finished the year 68–94.