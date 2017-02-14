General manager Billy Eppler added a number of interesting position players—including infielders Danny Espinosa and Luis Valbuena and outfielders Cameron Maybin and Ben Revere—but it all will mean little if Garrett Richards and his fellow starters do not return to form. Richards underwent stem-cell treatment to avoid Tommy John surgery, and Matt Shoemaker missed the final month due to a skull fracture after getting hit by a comebacker. Tyler Skaggs put up a 4.17 ERA in 10 starts after making his season debut in July, but he should be more consistent in his first full year removed from his own Tommy John operation.

Winter Report Card: Los Angeles Angels