MLB

Los Angeles Angels: How healthy are the starting pitchers?

General manager Billy Eppler added a number of interesting position players—including infielders Danny Espinosa and Luis Valbuena and outfielders Cameron Maybin and Ben Revere—but it all will mean little if Garrett Richards and his fellow starters do not return to form. Richards underwent stem-cell treatment to avoid Tommy John surgery, and Matt Shoemaker missed the final month due to a skull fracture after getting hit by a comebacker. Tyler Skaggs put up a 4.17 ERA in 10 starts after making his season debut in July, but he should be more consistent in his first full year removed from his own Tommy John operation.

Winter Report Card: Los Angeles Angels

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters