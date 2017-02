Spring training is not too early to ask this question; Fangraphs currently projects the Padres’ rotation to be the worst in the majors. That could change, though, as the team continues to explore free-agent alternatives such as lefty Travis Wood and righty Jered Weaver. But for now, try picking an Opening Day starter from Trevor Cahill, Jhoulys Chacin, Jarred Cosart, Christian Friedrich, Luis Perdomo and Clayton Richard.

Winter Report Card: San Diego Padres