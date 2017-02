Preliminary Grade (Feb. 10): B

Key moves since preliminary grade: None

The addition of southpaw Chris Sale from the White Sox gives the Red Sox a potential third Cy Young contender, and Tyler Thornburg should help shore up the bullpen, but their solution to the loss of David Ortiz—bumping Hanley Ramirez from first base to DH while adding Mitch Moreland—is a half-finished one.