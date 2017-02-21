Here is Bartolo Colon's new portrait going into his 20th season
Spring Training is underway and player portraits are starting to be released.
It was a delight to see Bartolo Colon looking a little slimmer than last season as he begins his 20th Major League season. Back in November, Colon signed a one-year deal with the Braves worth a reported $12.5 million.
Here's what Colon looks like in 2017:
And here's what he looked like on his rookie card back in 1997:
Bartolo Colon's rookie card. This blows my mind. pic.twitter.com/EYCu3H5TNh— Mitch Lord (@lord_mitch) May 25, 2016
He's still Big Sexy.