Spring Training is underway and player portraits are starting to be released.

It was a delight to see Bartolo Colon looking a little slimmer than last season as he begins his 20th Major League season. Back in November, Colon signed a one-year deal with the Braves worth a reported $12.5 million.

Here's what Colon looks like in 2017:

AP Photo/John Raoux

And here's what he looked like on his rookie card back in 1997:

Bartolo Colon's rookie card. This blows my mind. pic.twitter.com/EYCu3H5TNh — Mitch Lord (@lord_mitch) May 25, 2016

He's still Big Sexy.