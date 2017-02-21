MLB

Here is Bartolo Colon's new portrait going into his 20th season

Spring Training is underway and player portraits are starting to be released.

It was a delight to see Bartolo Colon looking a little slimmer than last season as he begins his 20th Major League season. Back in November, Colon signed a one-year deal with the Braves worth a reported $12.5 million.

Here's what Colon looks like in 2017:

AP Photo/John Raoux

And here's what he looked like on his rookie card back in 1997:

He's still Big Sexy.

