The Washington Nationals are closing in on a deal for free agent catcher Matt Wieters, reports FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman.

According to the report, once the deal is completed it will include a player option.

Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal reports that Wieters' contract could be worth $21 million. He will receive a $10 million salary this season and if he returns to Washington in 2018, he will be paid $11 million.

Wieters, 30, spent the first eight seasons of his major league career with the Baltimore Orioles, being named an All-Star four times and winning two Gold Glove awards.

Wieters hit .243 with 17 home runs and 66 RBIs in 124 games last season after playing just 101 total games the previous two seasons due to injuries.

The Nationals have four catchers on their depth chart entering Spring Training and are looking to replace Wilson Ramos, who signed a two-year, $12.5 million deal with the Tampa Bay Rays this off-season.

- Scooby Axson