Rangers' Josh Hamilton undergoes 11th knee surgery of career

an hour ago

Rangers outfielder Josh Hamilton underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee on Monday, which marked the 11th knee surgery of his career, according to the Dallas Morning News.

The injury removed a small flap of cartilage in his knee and will require six weeks of rehab before Hamilton can run or begin baseball activities. 

He is currently signed on a minor league contract with the Rangers after not playing in 2016 due to injuries. The rehab for his latest surgery will extend into the beginning of the regular season, but the possibility remains that Hamilton could eventually earn a spot on the major league roster.

The nine-year veteran has played in just 139 games since 2013 and is batting .260 with 160 strikeouts and 18 home runs in that time.

