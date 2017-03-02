Thankfully for the Mets' dugout, Luis Giullorme's reflexes are in midseason form.

In a spring training game on Thursday, Marlins shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria lost control of his bat. It spiraled directly towards the Mets dugout, and most Mets ducked for cover.

Guillorme, however, stood firm and made an unreal one-handed grab. He didn't crack a smile at all before throwing the bat back toward the batter's box. That's one cool customer.