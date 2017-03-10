These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports

The Chicago Cubs and third baseman Kris Bryant reached agreement on a one-year, $1.05 million deal, reports FanRag Sports..

Bryant's one-year deal makes him the highest-paid player in a second year of service time in major league history. The deal breaks the previous record set by Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout, who re-signed with his team for $1 million in 2014.

Bryant in only his second season hit .292 with 39 homers and 102 RBIs, helping the Cubs win their first World Series in 108 years.

He went on to win the National League Most Valuable Player award. In his first season, Bryant unanimously won the 2015 NL Rookie of the Year award after he hit .275 with 26 homers and 99 RBIs.

Bryant, 25, was set to make to $652,000 this season and won't be eligible for arbitration until the 2018 season.

- Scooby Axson