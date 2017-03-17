MLB

Righthanded starting pitcher: Carlos Carrasco, Cleveland Indians

A three-time Baseball America top-100 prospect from 2007 to '09, Carrasco took seemingly forever to break through due to injuries (including late-2011 Tommy John surgery) and ineffectiveness at the major league level. But since making the Indians out of spring training in 2014, he's delivered a 3.22 ERA and 3.00 FIP with 9.8 strikeouts per nine across 464 innings. Carrasco's 11.1 WAR in that span is a hair behind Tanner Roark's 11.3 for Washington, but Roark's dismal 2015 (0.7 WAR, 91 ERA+) was the separator here. The Indians might have beaten the Cubs in the 2016 World Series had Carrasco not been lost for the year in mid-September after suffering a non-displaced fracture of his right pinkie against the Tigers.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters