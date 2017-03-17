A three-time Baseball America top-100 prospect from 2007 to '09, Carrasco took seemingly forever to break through due to injuries (including late-2011 Tommy John surgery) and ineffectiveness at the major league level. But since making the Indians out of spring training in 2014, he's delivered a 3.22 ERA and 3.00 FIP with 9.8 strikeouts per nine across 464 innings. Carrasco's 11.1 WAR in that span is a hair behind Tanner Roark's 11.3 for Washington, but Roark's dismal 2015 (0.7 WAR, 91 ERA+) was the separator here. The Indians might have beaten the Cubs in the 2016 World Series had Carrasco not been lost for the year in mid-September after suffering a non-displaced fracture of his right pinkie against the Tigers.