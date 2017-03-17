Kiermaier isn't simply a glove man. While his raw batting line over the past three seasons (.258/.313/.425) doesn't look like much, it's been good for a 105 OPS+; he's averaged 11 home runs and 15 steals per year, and in 2016, he improved his walk rate to 9.7%, up from 5.2% in '14 and '15 combined. According to Baseball-Reference, his value the past two seasons was bolstered by 11.4 runs thanks to baserunning and double play avoidance—the "little" things, as the site's WAR subcategory designates them. That tied Kiermaier with Jarrod Dyson for fifth in the majors in that span.